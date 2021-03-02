Mega loan expo organised

Canara Bank conducts a mega retail loan expo in Madurai on Tuesday.

02 March 2021 23:41 IST

Madurai

Canara Bank conducted a mega retail loan expo here on Tuesday with an aim to boost the retail lending growth.

A press release from the bank said that the expo was organised under the guidance of D. Surendran, General Manager and Circle Head, Madurai.

Advertising

Advertising

The expo was inaugurated by R. P. Jaiswal, General Manager, R A wing, Head Office, Bengaluru. D. Madhavaraj, DGM, Circle Office, Madurai, and Menon Bhaskar Rajan, DGM, RO Head, Madurai, also participated in the event.

Mr. Jaiswal, who addressed the participants, emphasised the initiatives of the bank on providing educational and home loans.

Many builders, vehicle dealers, advocates, and panel valuers participated in the expo. Many housing, vehicle, mortgage and educational loan sanctions were handed over to customers.