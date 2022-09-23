Madurai

Mega job fair in Madurai

Sourashtra Small Business Association in partnership with Rotary Club of Madurai West and Rotary Club of Madurai Metro Heritage is conducting a mega job fair at Madura College on September 25.

More than 25 companies have registered to participate in the job fair with more than 500 job openings on offer. The fair is open for the freshers as well as experienced candidates. Several companies from Information Technology, Manufacturing, Banking and Finance, Construction and other sectors are participating in the fair.

Companies interested in participating can email their queries to velaidotcom2022@gmail.com. Candidates have to register their CV’s at www.velaidotcom.in. The Job fair is free of cost for candidates and companies, said a press statement issued by Sourashtra Small Business Association.


