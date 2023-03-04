ADVERTISEMENT

Mega job fair ensures employment to 1,045 candidates

March 04, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The mega job fair organised here on Saturday has ensured placement of 1,045 persons while 758 others have been shortlisted for next round of the recruitment.

 According to District Collector K. Senthil Raj, 158 companies that participated in the job fair screened 4,142 job aspirants including 1,825 men and 2,317 women and gave offer letters to 1,045 participants including 460 men and 585 women.

 Moreover, 758 candidates including 335 men and 423 women have been shortlisted for one more round of screening.

 “So, the number of placements in this mega job fair will go up further,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

 Since 18 skill training institutes participated in this job fair, 173 candidates have been selected for undergoing specialized skill training with different durations to be placed in the openings in various industries.

