Mega e-waste collection drive inaugurated 

January 30, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A mega e-waste collection drive was inaugurated by the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Lions Club International here on Monday.

Chamber president N. Jegatheesan said that the drive aimed at raising awareness on the pollution caused by e-waste discarded irresponsibly in the open. “The percentage of people who discard electronic waste responsibly are very meagre when compared to the growing amount of e-waste generated every year,” he said.

The organisers said that it is a step forward to make the world a better place for the future generations.

Public can contribute by donating their repaired electronic waste such as used pendrive, power bank, printer, keyboard, televisions until February 13.

Lions Club International’s former district governor R. Manikandan, cabinet secretary C. Velmurugan and Chamber’s secretary A. Selvam and other office bearers were present.

