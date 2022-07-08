Mega COVID-19 vaccination camp to be held on Sunday

A mega COVID-19 vaccination camp will be held on Sunday at more than 3,000 places across Dindigul district, stated an official release issued here on Friday. The camps will be held between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Collector S. Visakan urged the people to utilise the camps to get vaccinated at the earliest in view of the increase in COVID-19 cases across the nation, said the release.

As many as 19,17,602 people and 17,53,133 people above the age of 12 have been administered with the first dose and second dose of vaccination, respectively, as of July 7. A total of 35,520 booster shots have been administered, the release added.

Moreover, as per data, three lakh people across Dindigul district are yet to take their second dose of vaccination even after the stipulated time has passed. Further, 2.5 lakh people across the district are due for their booster shot.

Out of which, 16,000 children between the age of 15 and 18 are yet to take their first and second dose of vaccinations while 15,000 children between the ages 12 and 14 are yet to take their second dose of vaccination.