Mega coastal clean-up organised at Manakkudi Beach

May 22, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

A mega coastal clean-up exercise was organised at Manakkudi Beach near Nagercoil on Sunday to mark India’s assumption of G20 presidency.

 Christened ‘My Beach, My Pride’, the exercise was flagged off by Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj.

 Students from various schools and colleges and volunteers collected and removed a few hundred kg of discarded waste such as non-degradable plastic products and fishnets.

 The Minister appealed to the public and tourists visiting the district not to use single- use plastic products. “If you bring non-degradable products into the district, dispose it of properly in separate bins kept for thes purpose,” he said.

 A range of eco-friendly degradable products made out of palmyra leaf and fibre such as such as hats, bags, wallets, baskets and handbags were on display to encourage the public to use them.

 Collector P.N. Sridhar, Superintendent of Police Hari Kiran Prasad, District Forest Officer Ilaiyaraja also participated in the coastal cleaning exercise.

