GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mega cleaning drive conducted in railway yards

Published - September 19, 2024 09:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Cleaning activity in progress on Vaigai railway bridge as part of the cleanliness campaign taken up by Madurai railway division on Thursday.

Cleaning activity in progress on Vaigai railway bridge as part of the cleanliness campaign taken up by Madurai railway division on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

As part of special cleanliness campaign, ‘Swachhata Hi Seva,’ being conducted from September 17 to October 2, Madurai railway division has taken up rag-picking exercise at railway yards on Wednesday and Thursday.

The station yards of Madurai, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Kovilpatti, and Tirunelveli were cleared of rags during the drive, a statement said.

Railway staff, conservancy staff, college students, including cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) and volunteers of National Service Scheme (NSS), participated in the drive.

Cooperation from passengers helped the railways keep stations and premises clean.

Provision of dustbins at approachable distances and enforcement of cleanliness through penalties imposed against dirtying have made remarkable improvements in cleanliness at stations. However, the situation at station yards and approaches still needs improvement.

Paper cups, food waste, and aluminum foil containers are often thrown out from trains to station yards and approaches, leading to clogging of the drainage system and creating additional work for conservancy staff.

Food waste also attracts pests and dogs to the premises which can lead to malfunctioning of sensitive equipment. Discarded packing materials such as containers and carry bags get piled up at station yards and approach roads, posing a risk to the sensitive signal interlocking system controlling train operations.

The division has appealed to the passengers to dispose of waste properly by using the bins provided inside train coaches or at stations. It can contribute to a better environment and smooth functioning of the railway system, the release added.

Published - September 19, 2024 09:19 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.