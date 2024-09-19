Mega cleaning drive conducted in railway yards

As part of special cleanliness campaign, ‘Swachhata Hi Seva,’ being conducted from September 17 to October 2, Madurai railway division has taken up rag-picking exercise at railway yards on Wednesday and Thursday.

The station yards of Madurai, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Kovilpatti, and Tirunelveli were cleared of rags during the drive, a statement said.

Railway staff, conservancy staff, college students, including cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) and volunteers of National Service Scheme (NSS), participated in the drive.

Cooperation from passengers helped the railways keep stations and premises clean.

Provision of dustbins at approachable distances and enforcement of cleanliness through penalties imposed against dirtying have made remarkable improvements in cleanliness at stations. However, the situation at station yards and approaches still needs improvement.

Paper cups, food waste, and aluminum foil containers are often thrown out from trains to station yards and approaches, leading to clogging of the drainage system and creating additional work for conservancy staff.

Food waste also attracts pests and dogs to the premises which can lead to malfunctioning of sensitive equipment. Discarded packing materials such as containers and carry bags get piled up at station yards and approach roads, posing a risk to the sensitive signal interlocking system controlling train operations.

The division has appealed to the passengers to dispose of waste properly by using the bins provided inside train coaches or at stations. It can contribute to a better environment and smooth functioning of the railway system, the release added.