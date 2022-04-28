Mega clean-up drive launched in city

All the 100 wards will be covered in phases, says Mayor

Madurai Corporation has embarked on a major clean-up exercise starting Thursday.

Launching the campaign at Munichalai intersection, Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth said that the cleaning activity would go on in zone 4 of ward 43 for the next three days - till April 30. The Corporation has deployed around 120 workers from the health, sanitary and engineering wings. They would also go on a door-to-door check for anti-dengue.

The monitoring officers would remove encroachments and for this purpose machines would be used to remove blocks in the underground drainage system. As part of mega clean-up drive, sand accumulated on the roadside would be cleared using machines.

The Mayor said that the Corporation has received new dumper bins. “We look for public cooperation in this. The residents and other stakeholders should drop the wastes only in the dumper bins and not dump them on the roadside,” she said.

The cleaning exercise would be a continuous process., she said and added that as informed in the first council meeting, all the 100 wards would be covered in phases and the city would certainly get a new look in every aspect, Ms Indrani told reporters.

Health Department officials said that during the three days, they would deploy workers in Ismailpuram, Srinivasa Perumal Koil Street, Venkatachalapathi Iyengar Street, New English Club Colony, Butler Khan Street, Kuruvikaran Salai, and the southern side of the Vaigai river bank.

Corporation Commissioner K P Karthikeyan, City Engineer Arasu, zone chairman Mukesh Sharma and other officers were present.

