Mega campaign likely to take State tally to four crore: Health Minister

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Sunday said the day-long State-wide inoculation campaign for administration of COVID-19 vaccine was likely to take the grand tally to four crore in Tamil Nadu.

The Minister, who was here to oversee the arrangements and progress in delivering the vaccine shots to the people in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts, told reporters that along with the district administration and Corporation officials, the elected representatives also contributed in mobilising the public to reach the designated vaccine centres on Sunday.

So far, the State had vaccinated 3.74 crore people and, with the day-long campaign, it could touch the four-crore mark. In Tirunelveli district, 951 camps were held and 62,650 vaccine vials were available.

Officials were doubly cautious in at least nine districts in screening people arriving from Kerala. Kanniyakumari, Theni, Coimbatore, to name a few, and other districts were taking extra prevention methods. “As per the Chief Minister’s advice, we are planning to achieve 100% vaccination in the nine districts,” Mr. Subramanian said.

On admission of students to AIIMS from the current academic year, he clarified that the pros and cons were explained in detail to the Centre. It would not be possible to admit students and allot them classrooms in Madurai Medical College or in any arts or private medical college.

At the same time, students who came with big dreams after getting admission in AIIMS should be given fair space and infrastructure. Hence, the only way would be to expedite construction on the premises at Thoppur in Madurai district.

The Minister also inspected vaccination camps along with Revenue Minister, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, in Rajapalayam taluk in Virudhunagar district.

He said the State had adequate infrastructure to pass on any number of vaccine doses supplied by the Centre to Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Subramanian said the camps in Virudhunagar district received the best response among the southern districts. While the target for the district was 55,207 doses, the district managed to exceed it by around 8,000 with the available stock of vaccines.

On the suicide of a medical aspirant, Mr. Subramanian said that while BJP was bent upon continuing with NEET, the AIADMK’s double standard on the issue had been exposed.

“The DMK had made the poll promise of taking all-out effort to scrap NEET. After forming A.K. Rajan committee to study the impact of NEET among socially backward class students in Tamil Nadu, it has been discussed with experts. The Chief Minister will move a resolution seeking to scrap NEET in the Assembly on Monday and put pressure on the President seeking his assent to it,” Mr. Subramanian said.

The Minister recalled that the then Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi, had scrapped entrance examinations in the State following the recommendations of Ananthakrishnan committee. “On the same lines, we expect to do away with NEET in the coming yeas,” he added.