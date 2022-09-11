Mega book fair in Madurai from September 23

Staff Reporter MADURAI
September 11, 2022 15:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A mega book fair is to be organised by the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) and the district administration between September 23 and October 3 at the Tamukkam Ground near here

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, in a statement, said that the book fair had been held since 2005 which aimed at turning book reading into a people’s movement on the directions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The fair will house more than 200 stalls as well as workshops on poetry, essays, speeches, fiction, drama, cinema, archaeology and fine arts.

Cultural programmes by school and college students, ‘pattimandram’ with popular speakers will be held every evening.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The fair will be open between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app