Mega book fair in Madurai from September 23

A mega book fair is to be organised by the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) and the district administration between September 23 and October 3 at the Tamukkam Ground near here

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, in a statement, said that the book fair had been held since 2005 which aimed at turning book reading into a people’s movement on the directions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The fair will house more than 200 stalls as well as workshops on poetry, essays, speeches, fiction, drama, cinema, archaeology and fine arts.

Cultural programmes by school and college students, ‘pattimandram’ with popular speakers will be held every evening.

The fair will be open between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.


