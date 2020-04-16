Panchayat meeting ends abruptly

Vice-president and a majority of panchayat ward members walked out of a meeting held here on Thursday alleging that the Adiyanoothu panchayat president had indulged in financial malpractice.

Speaking to reporters, the vice-president S Jayaraman said the president, in connivance with panchayat secretary John Bosco, had granted permission for various development works in the panchayat without the consent of members. However, the two insisted that all the 11 members including him to sign the register which had the resolutions. “We opposed and refused to sign,” he said.

The panchayat had given work orders to the tune of ₹ 7.50 lakh to a contractor recently to carry out development works. Similarly, another decision to auction tamarind trees in the panchayat to a private bidder was not informed to the members. But, the president wanted all the members to sign the resolution.

Later, Mr. Jayaraman submitted a memorandum to the Collector M Vijayalakshmi to look into the issue and direct the panchayat secretary to nullify the meeting.