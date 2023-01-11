Meeting to discuss effective ban on plastic items in Kodaikanal held

January 11, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Collector S. Visakan chaired a district-level meeting here on Wednesday in accordance with the Madras High Court’s order to implement an effective ban on use of plastic items in Kodaikanal and in its surroundings.

The Collector said a ban had been imposed on using plastic covers, one litre plastic water bottles, plastic cups and small-sized plastic soft drink bottles in Kodaikanal and surrounding areas, said a press release.

He asked the officials in the 15 village and town panchayats situated around Kodaikanal to carry out periodic inspections and maintain intensive monitoring to check the use of plastic items.

The officials were directed to seize banned plastic items in use. Screening must be intensified at all check-posts on roads leading to the hill station from Palani and Batlagundu. The Collector suggested posting of additional staff to man the check-posts. Shops functioning near Tasmac liquor outlets should be monitored for the sale of plastic items.

Further, the Collector said a resolution to ban the use of plastic items must be passed in all village panchayats. Awareness of the consequences of using plastic items must be created among tourists, for which NSS and women self-help group volunteers would be roped in, he added.

Additional Collector (Development) C. Dinesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran, officials from Kodaikanal Municipality, and nearby town and village panchayats were present in the meeting, the release added.