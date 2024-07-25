Meeting reviews efforts to bring dropouts back to schools

ADVERTISEMENT

A revenue divisional-level meeting to review the progress made in bringing dropouts back to the schools was held here on Thursday.

Village panchayat, municipality and corporation-level committees have been formed in the district to bring the dropouts and those children who have discontinued their studies after failing in examinations back to the schools.

Each committee has a Headmaster, Village Administrative Officer, panchayat secretary, president of Parents – Teachers’ Association, panchayat-level confederation secretary, anganwadi worker and the Village Health Nurse. The committees formed in the municipalities have Urban Health Nurse and urban area animator instead of panchayat secretary.

In the Thoothukudi Corporation, this committee has been formed in every zone.

“The Committee will get monthly reports from the Heads of government schools having details about the dropouts and contact the students and their parents to understand the reason behind the abrupt cessation of their education. After due counselling and explaining to them about the government welfare schemes meant for government school children, the children are brought back to the school. Those who failed in the examinations and hence became dropouts are being trained through proper teaching to prepare them for the exams again.

The village panchayat, municipality and corporation zone-level committees should submit their monthly report to the Revenue Divisional Officer for organising the super-check meeting on the first Friday of every month,” says M. Prabhu, Revenue Divisional Officer, Thoothukudi, who chaired the meeting of the committees held here on Thursday.

The super-check meeting should be attended by the tahsildars, Block Development Officers, Assistant Commissioners of Corporation, Commissioners of municipalities, District Educational Officers, Teacher Educators and Executive Officers of Town Panchayats to submit the progress made in their panchayat, municipality or corporation zone-level meetings.

“This effort will bring back every dropout back to school as the surveys done earlier on various occasions point out that most of the children in conflict with law are school dropouts,” said an official attached to the Department of Education.

