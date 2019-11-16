Meeting on world peace

The Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya is conducting a national conference on ‘Self empowerment for excellence in social service’ for world peace, on November 17 (Sunday) at Raja Muthiah Mandram here.
Organised by the social service wing of Rajyoga Education and Research Foundation, the conference will feature discussions on spirituality and social service. The day-long event will see participation of thousands of social workers from various districts of the State.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor