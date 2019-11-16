Madurai

Meeting on world peace

The Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya is conducting a national conference on ‘Self empowerment for excellence in social service’ for world peace, on November 17 (Sunday) at Raja Muthiah Mandram here.

Organised by the social service wing of Rajyoga Education and Research Foundation, the conference will feature discussions on spirituality and social service. The day-long event will see participation of thousands of social workers from various districts of the State.

