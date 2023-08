August 09, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha on Wednesday presided over a meeting held at the Collectorate on the implementation of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Scheme. She said that the Centre and the State were implementing various schemes for the welfare of girl children. Various laws had been enacted to protect girl children and awareness should be created in this regard, she added.