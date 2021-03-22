Meeting held with observers and political party representatives

Madurai

22 March 2021 21:59 IST

Public can contact control room which functions round-the-clock to register complaints

District Election Officer and Collector T. Anbalagan convened a meeting with General Observers, Expenditure Observers and representatives of recognised political parties here on Monday.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Anbalagan said all rules issued by the Election Commission of India have to be followed. Everyone must wear face masks and maintain personal distance on the day of polling.

Advertising

Advertising

The public can contact the control room of the Collectorate, which functions round-the-clock, to register any complaints. They can contact 0452 1950, 0452 2531004, 0452 2531006, 0452 2531007, and 0452 2531008 to register their complaints. C-Vigil application can also be used to file complaints.

He said that the public can approach the General Observers appointed for all the constituencies at the Government Circuit House from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on working days to register their complaints. The public can also contact the following General Observers over phone to register their complaints:

Yugai Kishore Pant for Melur and Madurai East constituencies (89255 20188); Jyoti Yadav for Sholavandan and Usilampatti constituencies (89255 20190); Pratibha Singh for Madurai North and Madurai South constituencies (89255 20192); Srikant Mishra for Madurai Central and Madurai West constituencies (89255 20193); Sanjay Sinha for Tirupparankundram (89255 20194) and Ram Kewal for Tirumangalam (89255 20196).

The candidates must submit documents regarding election expenditure to the Expenditure Observers on March 27, 31 and April 4, he added.