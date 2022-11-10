Meeting held to encourage export of fish

Additional Collector KJ Praveen Kumar, left, holding a meeting organised by the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation and Singapore Government Industrial Development Corporation in Ramanathapuram on Thursday.

RAMANATHAPURAM

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department convened a meeting here on Thursday to encourage seafood exports when experts from Singapore interacted with fish and prawn exporters .

With fishing being the major activity in the coastal Ramanathapuram district, the experts gave an outline on the opportunities and scope for exports from here.

Additional Collector K J Praveen Kumar, officials from the TN Fisheries Development Corporation, Deputy Director (Fisheries) Kathavarayan and representatives Pamela, Suresh and Aarthi from Singapore explained the opportunities to the merchant exporters.

Apart from foreign exchange earnings, the exporters can also have an international exposure of markets and consumers. Every year, Singapore organised sea food festival during August, which would invite exporters from different countries.

The experts said that a majority of the Singaporeans liked sea food and evinced interest on food from other countries. The exporters would be offered training on packaging and preserving of the produce. There were a number of technologies available with which the sea food would be well preserved.

The TN government’s Fisheries Development Corporation too offered training programs and among other incentives for the exports, Deputy Director Kathavarayan and AD Gopinath added.