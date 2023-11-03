ADVERTISEMENT

Meeting held on summary revision of voter list in Virudhunagar

November 03, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Electoral Roll Observer E. Sundaravalli, on Friday, chaired a meeting with representatives of all recognised political parties here in connection with electoral roll summary revision-2024.

The meeting, in the presence of Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jayaseelan, discussed about the procedures to be followed during the special camps for electoral roll revision to be held on November 4, 5, 18 and 19.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, she stressed the need to remove double entries of names in the voter list. She said that no person in the age of 18 years should be left out for inclusion of names in the voter list. She promised that all basic amenities would be provided for differently-abled persons in the polling booths.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US