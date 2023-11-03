Meeting held on summary revision of voter list in Virudhunagar

November 03, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST

Electoral Roll Observer E. Sundaravalli, on Friday, chaired a meeting with representatives of all recognised political parties here in connection with electoral roll summary revision-2024.

The meeting, in the presence of Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jayaseelan, discussed about the procedures to be followed during the special camps for electoral roll revision to be held on November 4, 5, 18 and 19.

Besides, she stressed the need to remove double entries of names in the voter list. She said that no person in the age of 18 years should be left out for inclusion of names in the voter list. She promised that all basic amenities would be provided for differently-abled persons in the polling booths.