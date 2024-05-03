ADVERTISEMENT

Meeting held on precautionary measures to be taken to prevent fire accidents

May 03, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

With Madurai district experiencing extreme summer heat, Collector M. S. Sangeetha presided over a meeting at the Collectorate with officials from various departments regarding precautionary measures to be taken to prevent fire accidents during the summer. The meeting focussed on precautionary measures to be taken and ensured at public places and regularly visited places such as public buildings, godowns, banks and theatres. It must be ensured that fire-fighting equipment like fire extinguishers were in place, she said and urged the public to drink water during regular intervals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US