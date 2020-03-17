Meeting discusses preventive steps

MADURAIAdministrative Judge of the Madras High Court Bench in Madurai Justice P.N. Prakash convened a meeting with District Judges and members of the bar on the district court premises here on Tuesday to initiate preventive steps on the campus in the wake of spread of COVID-19.
It has been decided that advocates and litigants should be present on the court premises only when required. Canteens and tea stalls that functioned on the court premises would remain closed from March 18, court sources said.
