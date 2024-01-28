GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Meet turns emotional as Stanley Medical College 1957 batch share memories of good old days

January 28, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Stanley Medical College’s 1957 batch at a reunion organised in Madurai on Sunday.

Stanley Medical College’s 1957 batch at a reunion organised in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Doctors all aged above 80 tripped down memory lane reminiscing their college days in 1957 at Stanley Medical College, during the batch meet organised here on Sunday. 

The batchmates who have joined together for the 17th consecutive year, to make the meet even more memorable invited their professors, Sam C. Bose (94) and M.K. Mani (89). 

Both, who served as leading plastic surgeon and nephrologist respectively, recalled their life as professors with their eighty plus aged students.  

Dr. Bose, sharing his experience said, it was wonderful to catch up with his students after a long time. “It is a great honour for me as they have remembered me even after several decades,” he added.  

“The present students who are well informed and knowledgeable than us, should learn to look back at their life as my ‘students,’ do,” Dr. Bose said. 

MACS Rajendran, the coordinator and a 1957 batch student, said, “Fourteen of our batchmates have joined for this meet-up. From every corner of the country and some even from abroad have come to meet their friends at this get-together.” 

“This get together was started in 2014, the golden jubilee year of our batch, and it has continued till now”, said Dr. Rajendran. “We organised the meet-up in several places like Chennai, Kodaikanal, Washington DC,” he said.  

“Who would not be happy and joyful to meet their friends with whom they have shared their happiest moments of their life. We all forget that we are doctors with decades of experience when we come together,” he added.

Pouring over photographs that captured their earlier meetings and reminiscing about the days gone by, the doctors guffawed as they re-lived the moments again.

