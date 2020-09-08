Meet to expedite BG project

From Madurai to Bodinayakkanur

A high-level coordination meeting was organised to expedite the long-pending railway project from Madurai to Bodinayakkanur.

Theni Lok Sabha MP O P Raveendranath Kumar, senior officials from various departments participated in the meeting here on Tuesday.

Collector M Pallavi Baldev, who presided, said the objective was to find glitches and obstacles and get them sorted out quickly. The district administration would coordinate, wherever required, and ensure that the project was dedicated to the public soon, she said.

Officials from Railways, Forest, TANGEDCO, Revenue and other departments attended the meeting.

The Railways, which wanted certain relocation of high tension power lines along the Madurai-Usilampatti stretch and in some pockets in Theni district, TANGEDCO officials sought two months to carry out the work.

Similarly, when the Railways wanted removal of some encroachments, forest department officials sought a month. Revenue authorities said that they would examine the modalities to relocate dwellings, which were blocking the project. By involving the TN Slum Clearance Board, the habitations would be moved to an alternative space.

The MP said he would coordinate with the Railway Minister and, if required, he would seek Prime Minister’s attention to get the project implemented without any delay.

The project was initiated in 2009 and is set to see the light soon, officials from the railways said.