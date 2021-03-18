Watch | Meet the lookalikes of political leaders

18 March 2021 17:44 IST

A video on the lookalike artistes of Tamil Nadu political leaders.

Lookalike artistes have often been active members in election campaigns. They dress up as eminent political leaders and are used by parties to canvass voters. They usually perform at temple festivals, stage shows and political rallies. However, the artistes feel that their offers have dwindled over the past few years.

A major draw in campaigns, these artistes continue to perform because of the passion for the art form despite all odds.

Read more here: Diminishing demand for lookalikes of Tamil Nadu political leaders

