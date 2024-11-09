Meet stresses early infertility management and diagnosis

Raising awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and treatment in infertility was stressed by speakers here on Saturday.

The Preethi Hospitals organised a two-day “Preethi OG imaging insights” conclave where around 200 delegates are participating.

The experts highlighted how timely intervention and enhanced awareness could significantly improve outcomes for couples seeking reproductive care.

Special attention was given to empowering peripheral doctors to recognise early anomalies and refer patients to advanced care, thereby bridging critical gaps in obstetrics and gynaecology practices.

In her opening remarks, organising chairperson and hospital Managing Director Hema Sivakumar said that the conclave would play the role of a catalyst for the medical students to understand and learn the nuances.

Inaugurating the meet, Joint Director of Health Services R. Selvaraj said that the advancements in healthcare practices should be emphasised by the experts in such a way that the benefits reached the public.

He appreciated Dr. Hema Sivakumar and her team for organising such an event in Madurai, which has been fast growing as a medical tourism hub in many aspects.

The conference brought together eminent national faculty, including Dr. K.G. Srinivasan, Chief Radiologist, K.G.S Advanced Scan Centre, Madurai, Dr. Sonal Panchal, Consultant Sonologist, Nagori Institute of Infertility and IVF, Ahmedabad, Dr. Chaitanya Nagori, Director, Nagori Institute of Infertility and IVF, Ahmedabad, Dr. Manikandan, Director, The Fetal Clinic, Puducherry, and others.

The event featured comprehensive sessions on obstetrics and gynaecology imaging, infertility imaging, and fetal medicine. Highlights included an interactive panel discussion, a brain-buster quiz, and a basic ultrasound workshop.