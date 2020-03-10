Meet reviews steps taken to check COVID–19

TIRUNELVELI

10 March 2020 19:14 IST

Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, who chaired a meeting here on Tuesday to review precautionary measures taken so far in the wake of COVID–19 cases reported in a few parts of the country, has urged officials and the public to ensure personal hygiene.

Addressing a meeting of representatives from various fields who are constantly in touch with the public everyday, she said everyone should wash their hands with soaps at regular intervals in their workplace and on returning home as it would effectively kill the infection, if any. Those who have to travel in buses or trains to reach their workplaces or returning home should be doubly cautious by wearing masks and cleaning hands on reaching their destinations.

Bus operators should clean their buses properly, especially seats, handrails and other places with disinfectants to check infection, if any, in vehicles. Autorickshaw drivers should follow similar procedure to keep their vehicles virus-free. If a commuter is found to be suffering from cough and cold, the procedure should be followed by the driver without fail so that the possible infection to other passengers through the vehicle could be avoided.

Advertising

Advertising

Theatre owners should ensure cleaning of every seat with disinfectant after end of every show. Private hospitals, while handling patients suffering from cold, cough, fever and consequent breathing troubles should be doubly cautious and samples collected from them for analysis should be destroyed as per the procedure.

While asking the public to go to government hospitals in case of any symptom, warned owners of pharmacies not to give drugs to buyers without proper prescription given by qualified physician. “If you do so, it will lead to cancellation of licence and registration of cases under appropriate Sections,” she said.

She appealed to the public not to go to places where the people would gather in large number until normalcy returns everywhere and urged them to voluntarily remain in isolation in their home itself if they were suffering from cough, cold, fever and breathing problems until they get cured completely by getting proper medical advice.

Ms. Shilpa asked the heads of educational institutions to identify students suffering from any of these symptoms and guide them to get proper assistance and appropriate line of treatment from doctors of government hospitals, where isolation wards have been created.

She said there was no need for panic as no case has been reported in the district so far and personal hygiene and precautionary measures taken by every individual would effectively play a role in checking the infection.

Dean, Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital Ravichandran, Deputy Director of Public Health Varadharajan, City Health Officer Sathish Kumar, hoteliers, representatives from educational institutions, private bus owners’ association, private hospitals, traders’ associations and cinema halls, office-bearers of taxi and autorickshaw drivers’ associations, senior officials from the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation and State Express Transport Corporation and senior officials from various government departments participated.