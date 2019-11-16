Madurai local body election | Meet reviews poll preparedness

State Election Commissioner R. Palaniswamy chaired a meeting with Collectors of four districts to review poll preparedness here on Friday, ahead of local body elections.
Collectors T.G. Vinay (Madurai), M. Pallavi Baldev (Theni), M. Vijayalakshmi (Dindigul) and A. Sivagnanam (Virudhunagar) also received inputs to ensure smooth conduct of the elections.
After a meeting held for election officers of Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli, this meeting had been conducted here, he said.
Mr. Palaniswamy said officials should have a clear understanding of poll norms and comply with them. They must use their experience to conduct the elections in a free and fair manner.
The officials must ensure that basic amenities were available at polling stations. They must check the condition of electronic voting machines and availability of wheelchairs for the differently abled, he added.
