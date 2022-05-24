Meet on occupational safety, health held in Madurai

Senior officials of the Department of Labour and the Inspectorate of Factories held a consultative meeting on ‘Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (T.N.) Code 2022’ here on Tuesday.

The speakers, who included R. Rajasekaran, Additional Director (Labour), P. Kumaran, Additional Commissioner, and K. Varadan, chief consultation officer, Aparajitha Services, Madurai, said the Central and State governments had simplified the labour rules, which were available in the website: www.dish.tn.gov.in

Explaining the different aspects of the Code, they said the rights of employees in various types of organisations such as plantations, match manufacturing units and newspapers (media) were available in the draft rules, which were released last month. There were also some positive aspects for contract workers and migrant workers.

The stakeholders were welcome to give suggestions or changes to the Commissioner of Labour, at 47/1 SIDCO Estate, Guindy, Chennai - 32 (near Metro Water Roundabout), or email to cif@tn.gov.in

Representatives from the plantation, beedi and match industries and media organisations rom Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts participated in the meeting.