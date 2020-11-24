Meet on maintaining parks

TIRUNELVELI

The stakeholders’ meeting on maintaining the parks created within the Corporation limits was organised here on Tuesday.

As the Corporation has created 79 parks with the funding from KfW, a German State-owned development bank, AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) Scheme and Smart City programme, maintenance of 7 parks is under way.

Since continuous maintenance of these parks is the most important aspect of this beautification programme, the Tirunelveli Smart City Limited organised the meeting to discuss the upkeep of these greeneries.

Representatives from residents’ welfare associations participated in the consultation to render their suggestions on maintaining the parks and adding more colour to these leisure spots.

Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan, Chief Executive Officer of Tirunelveli Smart City Limited, V. Narayanan Nair, Executive Engineer of Tirunelveli Corporation L.K. Bhaskar and senior engineers participated in the meeting.