Meet on food science and nutrition held in city college

The Department of Food Science and Nutrition of The American College, Madurai, organised the DBT sponsored two-day international conference on Nutri-omics in Biotechnological Innovations-ICNBI24 on March 5 and 6.

Ruksana Raihan, Associate Professor, US-Bangla Medical College and Hospital, Dhaka, and Wilson Aruni, Vice-Chancellor of Amity University delivered the inaugural address.

M. Davamani Christober, Principal & Secretary of The American College, spoke about the holistic development of Food Science & Nutrition Department in education, research and extension.

The proceedings were released with 141 abstracts received from various colleges across the country. As many as 407 participants from eight universities and 26 colleges attended the conference.

Nine eminent speakers contributed their in-depth knowledge on the thematic areas.

The valedictory session was addressed by K. Selvarajan, Managing Director, Theni Anantham Silks and S. Pandian, CEO and MD, Nano Aviation India (P) Ltd. The organising secretaries K. Nithya welcomed and S. Priyadharshini proposed a vote of thanks, a press release said on Thursday.

