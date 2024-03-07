GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Meet on food science and nutrition held in city college

March 07, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Food Science and Nutrition of The American College, Madurai, organised the DBT sponsored two-day international conference on Nutri-omics in Biotechnological Innovations-ICNBI24 on March 5 and 6.

Ruksana Raihan, Associate Professor, US-Bangla Medical College and Hospital, Dhaka, and Wilson Aruni, Vice-Chancellor of Amity University delivered the inaugural address.

M. Davamani Christober, Principal & Secretary of The American College, spoke about the holistic development of Food Science & Nutrition Department in education, research and extension.

The proceedings were released with 141 abstracts received from various colleges across the country. As many as 407 participants from eight universities and 26 colleges attended the conference.

Nine eminent speakers contributed their in-depth knowledge on the thematic areas.

The valedictory session was addressed by K. Selvarajan, Managing Director, Theni Anantham Silks and S. Pandian, CEO and MD, Nano Aviation India (P) Ltd. The organising secretaries K. Nithya welcomed and S. Priyadharshini proposed a vote of thanks, a press release said on Thursday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.