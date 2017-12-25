‘New education policy will focus on innovation’

The Central government was working on a new education policy and its draft would be out soon, said BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP L. Ganesan at a teachers’ meet jointly organised by Sadhana Trust and Sri Krishna Cultural Trust here on Monday.

The policy would concentrate on helping dropouts, removing grading system and it would do away with the requirement for migration certificate to facilitate students to study anywhere in the country. Deserving students would be given scholarships and the policy would also focus on innovation and skill development. Toilets in schools would be made mandatory, he said.

Speaking about the importance of teachers, he said, “Teacher is the one who sculpts the future generation.”

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, initiated by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was being taken forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said. When asked about the State’s refusal to start Navodaya Vidyalayas, he said that the schools provided quality education to rural students. The State should have implemented it, he said.

Economic commentator and Editor of Thuglak magazine S. Gurumurthy said that importance should be given to Indian culture and traditional teachings. Speaking on the importance of Tamil literature, he said training in ancient texts like Tirukkural and Nannool should be given. The meet was was attended by around 2,900 teachers from across 20 districts.