Meet discusses restoration of Vaigai

Madurai

08 January 2021 22:07 IST

Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Water Resources Conservation and Rivers Restoration Corporation K. Satyagopal chaired a review meeting at the Madurai Collectorate on Friday to discuss restoration of Vaigai river.

Collector T. Anbalagan and Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan were present at the meeting. Public Works and revenue departments’ officials from Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram participated in the meeting. It is learnt that the discussions revolved around removal of encroachments along the Vaigai.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier, Mr. Sathyagopal inspected Mariamman Teppakulam which receives water from the Vaigai.