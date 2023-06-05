ADVERTISEMENT

‘Meendum Manja Pai’ programme held

June 05, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The American College here organised ‘Meendum Manja Pai’ programme on Monday to commemorate the World Environment Day, with focus on raising awareness of plastic pollution and promoting use of cloth bags for a sustainable lifestyle.

Principal M. Davamani Christober emphasised the importance of combating plastic pollution. The college collaborated with Thangamayil and Voluntary Association for People Service (VAPS) to provide cloth bags to students and lecturers. Cloth bags were also distributed to the general public from Tallakulam to Goripalayam bus stop.

Coordinator of Green Management M. Rajesh said to address environmental concerns individuals should be encouraged to use cloth bags while shopping. Cloth bags were not only eco-friendly but also convenient to users, he added.

