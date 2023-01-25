Meenakshi temple’s hundi collection crosses ₹1.47 crore

January 25, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - MADURAI

Collection through hundi offerings at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai has crossed ₹1.47 crore, as on Monday. The counting of the hundi collection of the temple as well as its 11 affiliated shrines began in the presence of Deputy Commissioner/Executive Officer of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, A. Arunachalam, Deputy Commissioner of HR and CE of Subramaniaswamy Temple at Tirupparankundram N. Suresh, bank and temple staff. A total of ₹1,47 crore in cash, 465 grams of gold, 890 grams of silver and 497 foreign currency notes were found in the offerings, according to the officials.