Meenakshi temple to offer laddus to devotees

MADURAI

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here will soon begin to distribute free laddus to all devotees. The temple authorities have proposed to introduce it on Deepavali day.

“We have planned to distribute small laddus to all devotees after darshan,” said ‘Thakkar’ Karumuttu T. Kannan. The temple had procured a machine, at a cost of ₹5 lakh, to make laddus, Joint Commissioner Natarajan said.

The laddus would be prepared fully by the machine. The machine could make at least 500 laddus in an hour, Mr. Kannan said.

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple is the first temple in the State to prepare prasadams on its own without outsourcing the process. “We started it more than a decade back and the price of the prasadam has not been revised since then,” Mr. Kannan added. Though the temple wanted to distribute some sweet to the devotees, the laddu was made the choice due to convenience in distribution.

“It does not need any package or plate for distribution,” he added.

Later, Mr. Kannan and Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan honoured a section of temple cleaning staff members in connection with the temple bagging national Swachh Bharat icon award.

Mr. Venkatesan said that it was a pride and honour for the temple administration and the cleaning staff to get such an award despite the fact that the temple had festivals on at least 240 days of a year attracting 60 lakh devotees annnually.

“It is a big challenge and the officials and workers could achieve it because of their interest and involvement in cleanliness,” he added.

Mr. Kannan said that the temple had a cost-effective cleaning system, through which over 70 staff and volunteers kept the temple premises spic and span. “Our expenditure on cleaning this huge premises, where the devotees’ turnout peaks up to 1.5 lakh a day sometimes, is just ₹15 lakh a month,” he added.