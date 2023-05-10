ADVERTISEMENT

Meenakshi temple hundi collection crosses ₹1.28 crore

May 10, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The revenue earned through hundi offerings at Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here crossed ₹1.28 crore on Tuesday.

According to a press statement, the offerings amounting to ₹1,28,72,651 were part of the collection counted along with the offerings from 11 affiliated temples such as Mariamman Temple and Bhairavar Temple at Teppakulam and Thiruvapudaiyar Temple at Sellur.

A total of 715 grams of gold, 1.61 kg of silver and 261 foreign currency notes were among the offerings. Temple Executive Officer A. Arunachalam, Deputy Commissioner of Subramaniaswamy Temple at Tirupparankundram N. Suresh, representative of Fit Person Karumuttu T. Kannan, verification officers and bank staff were present during the counting process.

