Meenakshi temple hundi collection crosses ₹1.04 cr.

November 30, 2022 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The hundi collection at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here crossed ₹1.04 crore on Monday. The counting of hundi collection began in the presence of temple officials, including Executive Officer A. Arunachalam. According to a press statement, the offerings, amounting to ₹1,04,37,557, included the collections from 11 sub-temples such as Mariamman and Bhairavar temples at Teppakulam and Trivapudaiyar Temple at Sellur. The offerings included 544 grams of gold, 6.576 kg of silver and 465 foreign currency notes.