Meenakshi Temple gets new official
A. Arunachalam assumed charge as Deputy Commissioner/Executive Officer of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai on Wednesday.
He previously served as the Assistant Commissioner/Executive Officer at the Thirumalai Kumaraswamy Temple at Paimpozhil (popularly known as Panpozhi) near Shencottah, in Tenkasi district.
