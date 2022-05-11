Madurai

Meenakshi Temple gets new official

A. Arunachalam assumed charge as Deputy Commissioner/Executive Officer of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai on Wednesday.

He previously served as the Assistant Commissioner/Executive Officer at the Thirumalai Kumaraswamy Temple at Paimpozhil (popularly known as Panpozhi) near Shencottah, in Tenkasi district.


