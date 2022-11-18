Meenakshi temple gearing up for kumbabhishekam: Karumuttu Kannan

November 18, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MADURAI

The Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple Fit Person (Thakkar) Karumuttu T. Kannan on Friday said that various civil and development works were under way in the temple for performing its kumbabhishekam.

The temple administration prepared estimates for carrying out works such as renovation of the gopurams and vimanams among others, said a release

Special stones and pillars were being transported from Rasipuram in Namakkal district for installing them at Veera Vasantha Rayar Mandapam. The temple received about 520 metric tonnes of stones and pillars in May and last week, and another 960 tonnes of stones reached.

Noted stapathis and artisans were working with the help of cranes at the Koodal Sengulam farm, owned by the temple near Madurai, Mr. Kannan said and added that donors had expressed their interest to contribute to the kumbabhishekam works.

While letters have been received from major donors, the temple has also put up boards at vantage locations seeking public contribution towards the kumbabhishekam.

After the shops were evicted near the Meenakshi Naicker Mandapam on July 16, LED digital screens were put up for the benefit of the devotees. The events being held in the temple during major festivals were being telecast through these screens, he said and added that the shops along the Pudu Mandapam too were evicted on May 28 following which the 10-day Vaikasi Visakam celebrations were witnessed by a large number of devotees from the sprawling area.

The temple is building a kalyana mandapam at a cost of ₹2.37 crore in Sellur on a land owned by the temple. Likewise, a huge yatri nivas (lodging for pilgrims) at ₹ 35 crore is to be built at Ellis Nagar. A commercial complex at ₹ 2.08 crore would come up on Ellis Nagar on the land owned by the temple.

A new facility is coming up for the temple elephant to bath and have shower in an exclusive area and construction was under way at ₹ 23.5 lakh. A compound wall was being built around the land belonging to the temple at S. Alangulam. Similarly, paver blocks were being laid on the temple property situated on West Perumal Maistry Street at ₹ 14 lakh.

Corporation-run toilets, which were not in use for different reasons, situated near the south tower, East and North Chitirai streets, were being taken over by the temple and being put to use.

With HR&CE Commissionerate having streamlined the procedures, the temple administration had laid out mega plans for completing the works on a war-footing and be ready to perform the much-awaited kumbabhishekam, Mr. Kannan said.