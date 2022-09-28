Meenakshi temple decked up for Navarathri celebrations

Golu arrangements made at Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple as part of Navarathri celebrations. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

The annual Navarathri festival at Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple began on Monday and hundreds of devotees thronged the temple to see the golu arrangement that has been put up as part of the celebrations.

Beautiful dolls in various sizes and shapes were arranged in 15 separate bays with three steps each along the corridor near the sanctum sanctorum of Goddess Meenakshi. “The theme for this year is ‘Meenakshi Thirukalyanam,’ which is believed to be equivalent to praying to ‘Ashtalakshmis’ all at once” said C. Halashyanathan, chief priest of the temple.

For the golu arrangement, dolls were sent in from various places, including a few idols made by idol makers from Vilachery. “An elaborate wedding set was sent in by a devotee from Mysore,” the chief priest said. From a 3-inch tall Vinayagar to intricately designed idols of Goddesses were on display.

The ‘Vahanas’ or vehicles which are taken out during the temple processions were also kept on display.

The chief priest said that the ‘moolasthana’ Goddess will be decorated in nine different ‘alankaranam’ on all nine days of the festival. “Elaborate pujas will be held every evening for the scores of devotees who are coming in as for two years devotees were not allowed during Navarathri festival due to COVID,” he added.

D. Manorama, 70, and V. Kushumlatha, 68, from Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan, who were visiting the temple for the first time said that the golu arrangements were a visual treat. For N.V. Mirthuniyaa, an eight-year-old from Pollachi, decoding the stories displayed through dolls in each bay was interesting.

The temple had also arranged several classical music and Bharatanatyam performances throughout the day.