Meenakshi Super Speciality Hospital opens in Madurai

“Tamil Nadu which boasts some of the best health facilities in the country witnesses people coming from across the nation to avail various treatments,” said former Supreme Court Judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul.

Following the inauguration event of the Meenakshi Super Specialty Hospital here on Friday, Justice Kaul said, the people’s preference for medical services in the State was not just for the treatment but for the hospitality they get from the hospitals.

Speaking about the important factor for determining the quality of health service in any hospital, he said, “It is not just the treatment which decides its success but the quality of life the patient enjoys after the treatment determines its success.”

At a time when even developed nations like United Kingdom and United States of America were facing several issues in delivering a quality healthcare, India could become a global centre for healthcare services if the current development pace of medical facilities were correctly utilized, Justice Kaul said.

Further, he said, the Meenakshi Super Specialty Hospital has infrastructure of hospitals in major cities like Mumbai. “Not just the treatment aspect but also various facilities in the hospital was aesthetically and tastefully done”, he added.

Former Madras High Court Judge B. Rajendran, said, “The hospital was built keeping even the psychological aspect of the patients in mind, as it allows natural light to enter every nook and corner of the building.”

Akin to a house atmosphere, patients who visit the hospital would feel a homely environment, he added.

Above all, Justice Rajendran said, the cost of the treatment was affordable.

S. Gurushankar, Chairman, addressing the event, said, the new hospital would provide excellent care, world class technology, premium facilities, and top expertise, all at lower costs.

“Our aim is to introduce luxury and world-class clinical excellence in a tier-II city like Madurai. The infrastructure of the hospital is designed to meet global standards, with smart and spacious rooms that enhance patient experience,” added Dr. Gurushankar.

The hospital excels in state-of-the-art technology, infrastructure, and clinical expertise, with some facilities pioneering in Tamil Nadu, he noted.

Ramesh Ardhanari, Medical Director, Meenakshi Super Speciality Hospital, said that the new hospital with a capacity of 350 beds aims to enhance healthcare facilities by integrating the latest medical technology and top clinical experts across a comprehensive array of specialties and super specialties, such as cardiac care, high-precision cancer diagnosis and therapy, organ transplantation, advanced neurosciences and epilepsy treatment, diabetes and metabolism, liver and biliary diseases, minimally invasive and robotic surgery, bone and joint diseases, advanced lung diseases and transplantation, physical medicine and rehabilitation, spinal disorders, molecular diagnostics, medical imaging, and interventional radiology, among others.

Additionally, Dr. Ardhanari said, the new hospital would house a specialized, multidisciplinary children’s hospital offering maternal and fetal medicine services, along with all paediatric subspecialties including paediatric cardiology, paediatric heart surgery and transplantation, rheumatology, endocrinology, pulmonology, neurosciences, paediatric genetics, gastroenterology, paediatric orthopaedics, and paediatric and fetal surgery.