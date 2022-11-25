Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple parking lot a boon for devotees

November 25, 2022 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The multi-level parking facility built on North Avani Moola Street near Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple has opened its doors, much to the relief of devotees and tourists visiting the temple during the auspicious Tamil month of Karthigai.

The ₹41.96 crore two-level underground parking facility, built under Smart Cities Mission, became operational on November 9 after being officially inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Though it has been designed to accommodate 1,401 two-wheelers and 110 four-wheelers at a time, four-wheelers are parked more here.

The facility is open between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. and the tariff for four-wheelers for the three hours is ₹40 and ₹20 extra for every hour of usage. Two-wheeler owners must pay ₹15 for the first three hours and ₹10 for every extra hour.

Corporation authorities managing the facility said devotees were coming from across the State, and from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and the highest number from Kerala.

“We have been to the temple so many times before and the new parking lot is a surprise to us and it is very helpful as the temple is at a walkable distance,” said G. Krishnan Nair, an Ayyappa devotee from Thrissur. While another devotee opined that installing CCTV cameras on the premises would ensure more security.

Though the facility is spacious enough, many cars with local registration have been parked on both sides of the road just outside. This leads to traffic congestion every now and then with many vehicles coming in and going out.

Moreover, a few tempo travellers are double parked, thus shrinking the carriageway. The traffic snag intensifies from the evening.

A police officer said most locals were refraining from using the parking facility. “We are warning them now and will impose fines to restrict parking outside to ensure free flow of vehicles since the Ayyappan season has started. It will be regulated within a week. Tempo travellers are accommodated at the parking lot at Ellis Nagar,” he added.

City Engineer S. Arasu said the spots for two-wheelers would be separately earmarked soon. Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said a mobile application of sorts to check the availability of parking space was in the pipeline.

Opposite the parking facility, an information centre for visitors, also housing over 100 shops to sell memorabilia, will welcome the visitors.