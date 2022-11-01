Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple hundi collection crosses ₹1.2 crore

The revenue collection through hundi at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here crossed ₹1.2 crore on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Counting of hundi collections began in the early hours of the day in the presence of officials, including Deputy Commissioner/Executive Officer of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, A. Arunachalam, representative of the Temple Fit Person Karumuttu T. Kannan, verification officers, workers from the Ayyappa Seva Sangam, staff of Bank of India and the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple.

According to a press statement from the temple, the offerings, amounting to ₹1,20,97,991, included the collection from 11 affiliated temples such as Mariamman and Bhairavar temples at Teppakulam and Trivapudaiyar Temple at Sellur.

A total of 540 grams of gold, 3.280 kg of silver and 323 foreign currency notes were part of the offerings.