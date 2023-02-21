HamberMenu
Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple hundi collection crosses ₹1 crore

February 21, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
A screen grab from the live-streamed video of the counting of hundi collection underway at Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai on Tuesday.

A screen grab from the live-streamed video of the counting of hundi collection underway at Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The counting of the hundi collection at Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here was live streamed on the temple’s official website for the first time on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the counting began in the presence of temple officials, including Deputy Commissioner/Executive Officer of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, A. Arunachalam.

The offerings, amounting to ₹1,02,57,343, included collections from 10 affiliated temples. The offerings included 550 grams of gold, 1.305 kg of silver and 355 foreign currency notes. The counting was live telecasted for over 4.30 hours.

Deputy Commissioner/Executive Officer of Subramaniya Swamy Temple Temple at Tirupparankundram N. Suresh, bank officials and others were present.

