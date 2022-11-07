Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple gets new website

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 07, 2022 17:40 IST

A new official website of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai was launched here for the public recently.

In a press statement, Deputy Commissioner/Executive Officer A. Arunachalam said that the public can access the new website through the URL www.maduraimeenakshi.hrce.tn.gov.in

The website contains history of the temple, details of puja timings and festivals, 360 degree view of the temple, live telecasts of pujas held previously among other things. It contains provisions to make donations for Annadhanam and payments for various services offered at the temple.

The website can also be accessed by the visually impaired since it is equipped with assistive technologies. Mr Arunchalam said that the old official website, which was maintained through a private developer, has been shut down and that the temple has no other official website apart from the new one.

