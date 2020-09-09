Meenakshi Bazaar resumes business

Customers waiting to purchase mobile accessories at Meenakshi Bazaar in Madurai on Wednesday.

09 September 2020 19:33 IST

Shops open after six months

MADURAI

Store owners at Meenakshi Bazaar, one of the city’s prominent markets selling cell phones and tech accessories, are relieved to open shops after six months.

I. Shirajudeen, a shop owner for over 20 years and secretary, Meenakshi Bazaar Small Traders Association, says when shops were allowed to stay open, people arrived to repair broken screens, repair headsets and buy mobile accessories.

Some lined up to purchase second hand mobile phones since working from home and attending online classes has become the norm. Some line up for repairs but many customers cannot afford to buy new phones, he says.

V. Dawood Basha, a shop owner, says that all those selling accessories have been managing with stock but are anxious over depletion of stock. For, goods from China are not arriving. Regular supply of cell phone covers, tempered glass and other accessories are unavailable. Others selling cell phones have not been able to sell any device. They come to the shop and wait for customers, he says.

V. Madhavan, president of the association, says that there is no possibility of good sales unless tourists arrive in Madurai. Bus service has resumed but it is hard to tell how long it would take for the economy to revive. Unless it picks up, our sales too will remain dull. Allowing free flow of international cargo would also help.

He says that all shopkeepers have been told that they cannot sell their products unless they wear masks to ensure proper hygiene during the pandemic. We see police regularly fining those who do not follow social distancing or wear masks. It is strict here," he says.

Mr. Basha says that it would be useful if the corporation could consider their situation and reduce the rent levied on shops to ensure their survival.

For six months, we have not seen a single rupee as income. It would be useful if the Corporation considers our plea, he says.