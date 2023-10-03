ADVERTISEMENT

Meenakshi Amman temple invites dolls from devotees for Navaratri Golu 

October 03, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau

Meenakshi Amman temple administration in Madurai on Tuesday announced that some of the special practices that would be performed by the devotees at the Meenakshi Amman temple during Navaratri from October 15 to October 24 and on October 27 and 28 would not be conducted.

According to the temple administration, the temple’s Navaratri event would be held from October 15 to October 24. Further, marking the lunar eclipse on October 28, ‘Santhabishekam,’ will be performed on October 27. 

From October 15 to October 24, as the sanctum sanctorum of the Meenakshi Amman would be screened to decorate and perform ‘Kalpapoojai,’ and ‘Sagasranaama poojai,’ from 6 p.m to 8 p.m., devotees would not be allowed to offer coconuts or to perform ‘archana.’

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, the devotees would be allowed to offer coconuts and perform ordination to the decorated Amman placed at the Golu mandapam. The temple administration announced that from October 15 to October 24, various events like Bharatanatyam, devotional oration and Carnatic music performances among others would be conducted from 9 a.m to 1 p.m and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Devotees who wish to donate dolls, including Lord Shiva’s 64 ‘Thiruvilayadals’ to the temple, should hand them over to the temple superintendent.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US