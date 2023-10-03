Meenakshi Amman temple invites dolls from devotees for Navaratri Golu 

October 03, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Madurai

Meenakshi Amman temple administration in Madurai on Tuesday announced that some of the special practices that would be performed by the devotees at the Meenakshi Amman temple during Navaratri from October 15 to October 24 and on October 27 and 28 would not be conducted.

According to the temple administration, the temple’s Navaratri event would be held from October 15 to October 24. Further, marking the lunar eclipse on October 28, ‘Santhabishekam,’ will be performed on October 27.

From October 15 to October 24, as the sanctum sanctorum of the Meenakshi Amman would be screened to decorate and perform ‘Kalpapoojai,’ and ‘Sagasranaama poojai,’ from 6 p.m to 8 p.m., devotees would not be allowed to offer coconuts or to perform ‘archana.’

Instead, the devotees would be allowed to offer coconuts and perform ordination to the decorated Amman placed at the Golu mandapam. The temple administration announced that from October 15 to October 24, various events like Bharatanatyam, devotional oration and Carnatic music performances among others would be conducted from 9 a.m to 1 p.m and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Devotees who wish to donate dolls, including Lord Shiva’s 64 ‘Thiruvilayadals’ to the temple, should hand them over to the temple superintendent.

