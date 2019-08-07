Medicos take out rally against NMC Bill

Students of Thoothukudi Medical College took out a rally on Wednesday to raise their opposition against the National Medical Commission Bill.

The students, who held the rally from their college to the hospital, raised slogans and held placards against the bill. They also boycotted their classes for the fifth consecutive day.

Earlier, the students staged their protests by wearing blindfolds and black badges. The students have been opposing the concept of community health providers, who, according to the bill, would be given a licence to practise at primary and preventive level. The move is condemned by the medical fraternity as they believe it would promote quackery.

The students also said there was a lack of clarity in the NEXT exam. They said the exam would have no scope for clinical examination and would have only multiple-choice questions. Further, there would not be any improvement exam if a student fails.